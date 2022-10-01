By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Schwenk made the smart move of walking for a few kilometres before catching an autorickshaw.

Of all the things you would expect to see on Martin Schwenk’s Instagram profile, a picture of the man taking a late evening ride in an autorickshaw is probably not one of them. But the Mercedes-Benz India CEO did just that after his own car got stuck in Pune’s traffic. Instead of waiting around for hours for traffic to clear, Schwenk made the smart move of walking for a few kilometres before catching an autorickshaw.

“If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM’s and then grabbing a rickshaw?” said Schwenk on Instagram , where he has the handle ‘martins_masala’. '

The post soon went viral garnering thousands of likes in about 24 hours. Nearly 280 comments from netizens on the post saw Schwenk being praised for his pragmatic thinking and humble attitude.

“So humble, honestly hats off to you for staying grounded,” said one user on Instagram.

“There has to be a backup plan for everything.. welcome to Pune traffic,” added another.

“This is called change according to the situation,” commented one user.

"Hope you had a smooth ride, Sir", "Whoa!!! Nice Martin!”, and “Order some Vada pav to exact location" were some of the other comments.

Many others also called on the fact that public transport and some strategic walking are the only ways to escape the constant traffic experience in some of India’s largest cities. Schwenk has been the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India since 2018, serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes-Benz China previously.

