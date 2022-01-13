Mentally-challenged girl found injured in Alwar, police suspects rape, Gehlot orders probe

A mentally-challenged minor girl who was found in a distressed state with injuries in private parts in Alwar. Prima facie it appears to be a rape case but anything conclusive can be said only after the report of medical jurist, police said. The girl was treated at a hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Jaipur range IG Sanjay Shotriya visited Alwar on Wednesday and issued necessary directions to the local police. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sought a report from DGP M L Lather on the matter and asked for a thorough investigation, PTI reported citing official sources.

The girl, about 14, had been missing from her house for the past several hours before she was spotted lying on a road near Tijara Fatak at about 9 pm on Tuesday. She was admitted to the district hospital from where she was referred to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur.

Dr Arvind Shukla, superintendent of the JK Lone hospital-Jaipur, said the injury was deep and it took nearly two-and-half hours to operate. He said the girl's rectum was displaced and a hole has been created in her stomach so that stool can pass.

Shukla said the girl was mentally-challenged and not able to speak properly. He said it will become clear from the report of medical jurist whether the injury was caused by a sexual assault or anything else.

Health minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Industry Minister Shakuntla Rawat, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh met the girl at the hospital and enquired about her health from doctors. Meena later said the girl is out of danger and instructions have been given to the hospital for proper treatment and care of her.

He said the entire treatment of the girl will be free and arrangements for stay and food for his family members have also been made. Industry minister Shakuntla Rawat said that the victim will be given financial assistance by the state government.

Meanwhile, Alwar police were yet to get any leads in the incident. Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said different teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Around 150 CCTV cameras in the area were examined and 3-4 suspects were interrogated but there is no clarity. The girl is mentally weak and unable to speak properly, she said. She said a psychologist and professionals dealing with such children have been contacted to interact with the victim.

The girl's family members noticed at around 4 pm on Tuesday that she was missing, a police officer said. Family members searched for the girl and when they were unable to find her, they approached a police check post. In the meantime, she was found near Tijara Fatak, nearly 25 kms from her house, he said.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje attacked the state government over the incident. She said the incident has not only embarrassed Rajasthan, but has also exposed the poor law and order situation under the Congress government.

In the state, daughters are falling prey to lust every day, but the government has become zero. Atrocities against daughters cannot be tolerated, she tweeted. Raje said Rajasthan has become number one in the country in crime against women and demanded strict measures from the state government.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said it was a horrific and shameful incident. He said the Ashok Gehlot government is not hearing the screams of the victims and the poor. Targeting Priyanka Gandhi, who was in Rajasthan's Ranthambore today along with her family members, he asked whether she will be able to celebrate her birthday today peacefully.

Priyanka ji, come out of political tourism. Gimmick in UP and tourism in Rajasthan, will you not listen to the screams of victim daughters and sisters of Rajasthan? Will you celebrate your birthday peacefully? Poonia tweeted. Poonia also set up a four-member committee to look into the matter.

The committee comprises party national secretary Alka Gurjar, Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena, BJP state Mahila Morcha president Alka Mundra, and MLA and chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also demanded action against the accused.

This is a very shameful incident and the state government should take prompt action to arrest the accused involved in the crime, he said.

-With agency inputs