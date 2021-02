Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a notice to Twitter, seeking compliance of its previous order to block accounts alleging farmer genocide.

Twitter is an intermediary bound by the directions of the government and it will face penal actions in case of non-compliance, the notice said.

Twitter blocked accounts associated with farmers protest mongering against Indian government on Monday. Some 250 accounts and tweets were blacked out following the objections raised by the government. Many blocked accounts were using the hashtag “Modi planning farmer genocide”.

However, the social media firm unblocked the accounts late on Monday after its action drew widespread condemnation online. According to reports, Twitter executives met with Indian government officials to say that tweets constituted free speech and are newsworthy.