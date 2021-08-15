Meghalaya violence: Home minister resigns over police shooting of former militant

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned on Sunday amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of a former militant. Rymbui also urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to institute a judicial inquiry into the shooting of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the self-styled general secretary of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council who had surrendered.

"I hereby express shock to the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law," he stated in his letter to the chief minister. "I would like to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair inquiry taken by the government to bring out the truth of the incident. I propose judicial inquiry be conducted," he added.

Earlier in the day, curfew was imposed in Shillong and mobile internet stopped in at least four districts of Meghalaya amid vandalism and arson over the police encounter of a top militant leader, who had surrendered, officials said. The curfew was imposed in Shillong from 8 pm on Sunday till 5 am on Tuesday, they said.

Mobile internet was stopped for 48 hours, beginning at 6 pm, in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts, they said. Stray incidents of vandalism and arson were reported, having the potential to disturb public peace and tranquility and cause a threat to public safety, Home Secretary CVD Diengdoh said, quoting reports from the police headquarters.

Violence was reported from these areas as Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, a militant who had surrendered, was laid to rest at a cemetery in Shillong after being killed by police in an encounter at his home on August 13.Thangkhiew was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks since his surrender in 2018, police said.

Director-General of Police R Chandranathan said there was ample evidence against Thangkhiew when he sent his team to arrest the "retired" general-secretary of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC). Thangkhiew allegedly attacked the police with a knife when his home was being raided, provoking a retaliatory shot in which he was killed, Chandranathan had said.

Hundreds of his supporters carried black flags as his body was taken to the cemetery. Government vehicles were vandalised and a police vehicle was set on fire at Jaiaw area of Shillong allegedly by his supporters, police said.