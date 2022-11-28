Due to repair and maintenance work, more than 7.5 lakh people will be facing water supply disruptions for 24 hours between November 29- 30 in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24- hour water cut between November 29 and 30 to carry out repair works. Around 10 wards under the BMC will face water cuts and disruptions. According to civic officials, it is expected to affect around 7.5 lakh people, Times Now reported.

As per the report, the repair works will be undertaken in the Powai and Veravali reservoir area from 8.30 am on November 29 to 8.30 am on November 30. As per the officials, major work for the cross-connection of two 1800 mm huge water pipelines with heavy water pressure will be carried out. The pipelines will have to be cut for the intersection due to which the water supply has to be disconnected to drain out the water in the pipes.

Areas Affected

K West ward: Under this ward, areas like Oshiwara, Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Vile Parle West and Juhu will be affected by the water supply cut.

K East Ward: In K East, Jogeshwari East, MIDC, Seepz, Andheri East and other suburbs will be affected along with the five areas of the ward, Gundavli Azad Nagar and Nehru Road be affected on November 29. While areas of Sher-e-Punjab, Anand Nagar, and Samarth Nagar will not get water on November 30. Other areas of the K East will receive water supply with low pressure.

Other wards include the L ward which comprises of Kurla region, the N ward which consists of Ghatkopar, and the S ward where areas like Bhandup and Vikhroli come will have partial disconnection or water supply with low pressure.

While areas like Goregaon West, Ram Mandir station under P South ward, Bandra and Santacruz East region under H East Ward, Bandra to Santacruz West under the H West, Dadar area under G North ward and Govandi area under M West ward will have partial disconnection or water supply with low pressure.

BMC has announced that water will be made available by BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) tankers in case of emergency and for essential facilities like hospitals.