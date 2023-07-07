Meet world’s richest beggar who owns a Rs 1.4-crore Mumbai flat — his net worth 'beggars' belief

Lacking education or training of the conventional kind, Bharat Jain earns Rs 60,000-75,000 every month from begging on the not-so-mean streets of Mumbai. And he refuses to stop.

A beggar from Mumbai owns properties worth crores of rupees, with many well-educated corporate employees falling short of his current monthly income. Meet the world’s richest beggar Bharat Jain, who owns a flat in Mumbai and two shops in Thane. His net worth is expected to be around 7.5 crore, according to reports.

Jain, who has been begging on the streets of Mumbai for years now, earns more than many professionals in the country, with his monthly earnings ranging between Rs 60,000-75,000.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Jain was unable to pursue formal education due to financial instability and had to resort to begging to earn a living.

Over the years, he has been begging at prime locations in Mumbai, such as Azad Maidan and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

While some professionals in the country struggle to earn a few hundred rupees even after working long hours, Jain manages to rake in Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per day in a span of 10-12 hours.

Currently, he owns a two-bedroom flat in Mumbai, which is worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore. He also owns two shops in Thane, which earn him a monthly rent of Rs 30,000. Jain lives with his wife, two sons, his brother, and his father. They live in a 1BHK duplex apartment in the Parel area and his children have completed their education from a convent school.

The other members of his family run a stationery shop and they have been asking Jain to stop begging. However, he continues with his vocation on Mumbai’s non-so-mean streets.