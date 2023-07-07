CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMeet world’s richest beggar who owns a Rs 1.4 crore Mumbai flat — his net worth 'beggars' belief

Meet world’s richest beggar who owns a Rs 1.4-crore Mumbai flat — his net worth 'beggars' belief

Meet world’s richest beggar who owns a Rs 1.4-crore Mumbai flat — his net worth 'beggars' belief
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 8:15:11 PM IST (Published)

Lacking education or training of the conventional kind, Bharat Jain earns Rs 60,000-75,000 every month from begging on the not-so-mean streets of Mumbai. And he refuses to stop.

A beggar from Mumbai owns properties worth crores of rupees, with many well-educated corporate employees falling short of his current monthly income. Meet the world’s richest beggar Bharat Jain, who owns a flat in Mumbai and two shops in Thane. His net worth is expected to be around 7.5 crore, according to reports.

Jain, who has been begging on the streets of Mumbai for years now, earns more than many professionals in the country, with his monthly earnings ranging between Rs 60,000-75,000.


According to a report in The Economic Times, Jain was unable to pursue formal education due to financial instability and had to resort to begging to earn a living.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X