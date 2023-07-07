Meet world’s richest beggar who owns a Rs 1.4-crore Mumbai flat — his net worth 'beggars' belief

Lacking education or training of the conventional kind, Bharat Jain earns Rs 60,000-75,000 every month from begging on the not-so-mean streets of Mumbai. And he refuses to stop.

A beggar from Mumbai owns properties worth crores of rupees, with many well-educated corporate employees falling short of his current monthly income. Meet the world’s richest beggar Bharat Jain, who owns a flat in Mumbai and two shops in Thane. His net worth is expected to be around 7.5 crore, according to reports.

Jain, who has been begging on the streets of Mumbai for years now, earns more than many professionals in the country, with his monthly earnings ranging between Rs 60,000-75,000.