Meet the 4 changemakers, PM Modi praised in 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

In the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the work of four Indian changemakers, who have tried to promote the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with their unique ideas. The four guests had appeared in the earlier episodes of the programme. In his 100th episode, PM discussed with them about the progress they have made.

Bijay Shanti Devi

Tongbram Bijyashanti Devi from Manipur manufactures clothes from Lotus stem fibre. Twenty- nine year old young entrepreneur founded the innovative startup, Sanajing Sana Thambal in 2018, to build a business out of lotus stem. Through the initiative, Bajyashanti is empowering women by providing them employment. She has a team of 30 women and planning to expand it to 100 women this year. Her unique and eco-friendly idea was discussed in Mann Ki Baat earlier and has given her global recognition.

Speaking over telephone with Prime Minister Modi in the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' Vijay Shanti said, "From Prime Minister's 'Mann ki Baat' everyone knows about Lotus stem fibre now. I have got a market....From USA...so they want to buy in bulk in large quantities...but I want to send from this year to US also. From this year, I will export our Made in India lotus fibre products."

Manzoor Ahmad

Manzoor Ahmad hails from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, where he runs a manufacturing unit of pencil slates. With his unique idea, Ahmad provides employment to around 200 people of his Oukhoo village which is now known as the "pencil village of India". PM had earlier mentioned and praised Manzoor Ahmad in the 70th episode of his monthly radio program in August 2021.

"Ever since you mentioned our Man Ki Baat in Mann ki Baat programme, sir, work has increased a lot since then sir...and...employment for others has also increased a lot in this work...I have many orders for this, now I am going to expand further in one or two months and cover two to four villages," Ahmad said in a conversation with PM Modi.

Sunil Jaglan

Sunil Jaglan, a former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind, Jaglan launched the campaign 'Selfie with Daughter' in June 2015. The campaign launched from a small village in Haryana about eight years ago to raise awareness about ills like female foeticide has gradually snowballed into a success. Jaglan also created a dedicated website for the initiative where people could share selfies with their daughters.

"The battle you started to bring smiles on the faces of daughters of Haryana, which the country has tried to win under your leadership...it is really a big thing for me and for the father of every daughter and for all those who love daughters," Jaglan said hailing PM Modi for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyaan'.

Pradeep Sangwan

Pradeep Sangwan established the 'Healing Himalayas Foundation' to clean the trash from the Himalayas. With the campaign started nearly seven years ago, Sangwan's team has approximately cleared 8,00,000kgs of non-biodegradable waste from foothills of Himalayas so far.

He said, " After 2020, following the mention in Mann Ki Baat, many things have changed. Earlier, our team was able to conduct only seven to 10 cleaning drives in a year but today, but now we have been collecting five tonnes of garbage on a daily basis from different locations."

PM Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" was first aired on October 3, 2014. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am n the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. Through his programme, PM Modi addresses the people of the country on different issues. He has stressed on various healthcare related issues, including the programmes and measures taken to bolster the health infrastructure, capacity building and access and affordability, in India.