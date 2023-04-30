Meet the 4 changemakers, PM Modi praised in 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" completed 100 episodes on Sunday. In the 100th episode, PM spoke to four Indian changemakers who had appeared in the earlier episodes of the programme. He discussed with them about the progress they have made so far. Here are those four changemakers, PM held a telephonic conversation with:

In the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the work of four Indian changemakers, who have tried to promote the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with their unique ideas. The four guests had appeared in the earlier episodes of the programme. In his 100th episode, PM discussed with them about the progress they have made.

Bijay Shanti Devi

Tongbram Bijyashanti Devi from Manipur manufactures clothes from Lotus stem fibre. Twenty- nine year old young entrepreneur founded the innovative startup, Sanajing Sana Thambal in 2018, to build a business out of lotus stem. Through the initiative, Bajyashanti is empowering women by providing them employment. She has a team of 30 women and planning to expand it to 100 women this year. Her unique and eco-friendly idea was discussed in Mann Ki Baat earlier and has given her global recognition.