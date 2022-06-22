Meet the 100-year old forensic scientist from India who’s probed some historic cases

Forensic scientist Dr Sasthi Chowdhury, who had worked on the case of RSS leader Deendayal Upadhyay's mysterious death, stepped into his 100th year on June 13.

In his career, spanning across 50 years, Chowdhury has worked on many other cases, including the Belarani and Saibari murders, among many others.

His son Sudipta Chowdhury spoke of an incident when his father solved the mystery of a tiger's sudden death in Kolkata's Alipore zoo. "While searching for the cause of death, my father found a species of fly, whose bite had killed the tiger," Sudipta said. However, flies of that species could not be found in Kolkata. During the probe, it was found that a zoo official had attended a seminar in Rajasthan and somehow the fly got into his bag and came to Kolkata with him, Sudipta said.

Chowdhury was born on June 20, 1923 in the Dhaperhat village in Rangpur in erstwhile East Pakistan. He studied in a school in his village and completed his graduation in science from Rangpur Chemical College. After passing MBBS from RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata in 1949, he completed his PhD again in microbiology under the supervision of Calcutta University. He then started his career as a forensic science expert.

He has worked as a forensic expert, assistant director of Central Forensic Science Laboratory and was also the director of the State Forensic Science Lab from 1968 to 1980.

Chowdhury has also won many awards and honours. The Indian government gave him a lifetime achievement award for his work in forensic science, while the Bangladesh government awarded him the Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Award at the World Bangla Conference, among others.

Chowdhury's son said he had written a short story about his father's personal life and career two weeks before his 100th birthday and it was quoted in a birthday speech.