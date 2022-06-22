Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia News

Meet the 100-year old forensic scientist from India who’s probed some historic cases

Meet the 100-year old forensic scientist from India who’s probed some historic cases

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

In his career, spanning across 50 years, Dr Sasthi Chowdhury has worked on  many cases, including the mysterious death of RSS leader Deendayal Upadhyay, the Belarani and Saibari murders, and a tiger's sudden death, among many others.

Meet the 100-year old forensic scientist from India who’s probed some historic cases
Forensic scientist Dr Sasthi Chowdhury, who had worked on the case of RSS leader Deendayal Upadhyay's mysterious death, stepped into his 100th year on June 13.
In his career, spanning across 50 years, Chowdhury has worked on  many other cases, including the Belarani and Saibari murders, among many others.
His son Sudipta Chowdhury spoke of an incident when his father solved the mystery of a tiger's sudden death in Kolkata's Alipore zoo. "While searching for the cause of death, my father found a species of fly, whose bite had killed the tiger," Sudipta said. However, flies of that species could not be found in Kolkata. During the probe, it was found that a zoo official had attended a seminar in Rajasthan and somehow the fly got into his bag and came to Kolkata with him, Sudipta said.
Chowdhury was born on June 20, 1923 in the Dhaperhat village in Rangpur in erstwhile East Pakistan. He studied in a school in his village and completed his graduation in science from Rangpur Chemical College. After passing MBBS from RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata in 1949, he completed his PhD again in microbiology under the supervision of Calcutta University. He then started his career as a forensic science expert.
He has worked as a forensic expert, assistant director of Central Forensic Science Laboratory and was also the director of the State Forensic Science Lab from 1968 to 1980.
Chowdhury has also won many awards and honours. The Indian government gave him a lifetime achievement award for his work in forensic science, while the Bangladesh government awarded him the Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Award at the World Bangla Conference, among others.
Chowdhury's son said he had written a short story about his father's personal life and career two weeks before his 100th birthday and it was quoted in a birthday speech.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags
Previous Article

Mad About Markets: Content creator economy breaking new barriers

Next Article

Sonia Gandhi asks ED to postpone her questioning in National Herald case

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More