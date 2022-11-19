Meet teacher turned sanitation warrior Prof Jyoti Lamba who built 10,000 toilets in Gujarat

Motivated by Gandhian ideals of providing each individual with their basic sanitation needs, she was moved by the difficulty faced by women in villages.

Highlighting the importance of grassroots-level work to improve sanitation access and infrastructure in the country, Gujarat’s Professor Jyoti Lamba spoke about her journey at the Mission Swachhta Aur Paani telethon of Network18 and Harpic on the occasion of World Toilet Day, on Saturday. Prof Lamba spoke about what inspired and motivated her to build over 10,000 toilets in her home state.

Prof Lamba said that while there was the built-up of sanitation infrastructure like toilets before, it was in 2014 after the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi building more toilets became easier. The sanitation crusader revealed that she was first inspired to create more toilets when faculty members from Gujarat Vidyapith were visiting a village and had trouble with the lack of sanitation infrastructure.

Motivated by Gandhian ideals of providing each individual with their basic sanitation needs, she was moved by the difficulty faced by women in villages and started taking care of their basic sanitation and hygiene needs.

ALSO READ:

“Seeing women wait for nightfall just so that they can take care of their body needs moved me, and that is what allowed me to take this work forward. In villages for women when there is no separate toilet and specifically the pregnant women and new mothers suffer more,” she said.

Lamba, who is a professor at Ahmedabad University, also added that while building the infrastructure can be done easily, changing people’s behaviour and mindset is a much harder task that requires the help of families and communities in unity. This work brought her much joy and satisfaction, Prof Lamba added.

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani is a sanitation campaign by Network18 and Hapric that advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility and that everyone should have access to the same. With women often being disproportionately affected by a lack of proper sanitation and hygiene, it is especially important to ensure that all women should have the right to equal access to washrooms and clean toilets.