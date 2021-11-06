Meet Sanjay Singh, new NCB officer who will lead drugs-on-cruise case probe

0

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Sanjay Kumar Singh is expected to take over the investigation of six cases, including the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, from Sameer Wankhede.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Friday, removed its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a slew of allegations including bribery and extortion charges. He was the lead investigator in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is accused.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the NCB will now take over the probe into six cases which were under investigation by the Mumbai Zonal unit of the agency. The new SIT will be headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations) of NCB. The drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan is among the six cases to be probed by the SIT.
Sanjay Kumar Singh is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday and take over the investigation of six cases from Wankhede.
In an official communication, the ncb said that Wankhede and other officers, who were associated with the cases, will continue to assist in the probe. "They will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency," read the NCB statement.
Who is Sanjay Kumar Singh?
  • Singh, an ex-CBI officer, is the Deputy Director General of the operational unit of NCB. This unit has jurisdiction across the country. He was given this role in January 2021. He will continue to hold the post till January 31, 2025.
  • A 1996 batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, Singh has served as an Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Odisha. Later, he also served in the capacity of an additional commissioner of Odisha Police.
  • Singh, a graduate of the Hindu College, Delhi University (DU), was also the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Drug Task Force (DTF) of the Odisha Police. During his stint in Odisha, he oversaw several anti-drugs drives in Bhubaneswar.
  • Before this, Singh worked for the CBI. He joined the central investigation agency in 2008 and continued to work with it till 2015 as Deputy Inspector General (DIG). As DIG, Singh led several high-profile cases, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam.
