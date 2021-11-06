Meet Sanjay Singh, new NCB officer who will lead drugs-on-cruise case probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Friday, removed its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a slew of allegations including bribery and extortion charges. He was the lead investigator in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is accused.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the NCB will now take over the probe into six cases which were under investigation by the Mumbai Zonal unit of the agency. The new SIT will be headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations) of NCB. The drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan is among the six cases to be probed by the SIT.
Sanjay Kumar Singh is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday and take over the investigation of six cases from Wankhede.
In an official communication, the ncb said that Wankhede and other officers, who were associated with the cases, will continue to assist in the probe. "They will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency," read the NCB statement.
Who is Sanjay Kumar Singh?