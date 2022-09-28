By Anand Singha

Mini Venkataramani is a leading lawyer in the country who has handled cases ranging from constitutional law to environmental law, taxes, tribal rights, and child and women's rights.

The central government on Wednesday appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani the next Attorney General of India for a three-year tenure.

Venkataramani will succeed incumbent Attorney General KK Venugopal, whose term will expire on September 30, after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined the Centre's offer to become the next Attorney General of India.

In a career spanning 42 years, Venkataramani has held many important positions and is a former member of the Law Commission of India. He was special senior counsel for various central government ministries at the Supreme Court and High Courts from 2004 to 2010.

Venkataramani was born in Puducherry on April 13, 1950. He enrolled as a lawyer in July 1977 with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu, and shifted his practice to the Supreme Court in 1979, joining the chambers of late Constitutional expert PP Rao. He was later designated as senior advocate by the top court in 1997.

Venkataramani is a leading lawyer in the country who has handled cases ranging from constitutional law to environmental law, taxes, human rights, tribal rights, civil and criminal law, consumer law, and children's and women's rights. He has also appeared the Supreme Court's counsel in matters pertaining to the service conditions of employees of the Court.

He was a co-opted member of the expert panel formed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to explore and define the structure and functions of an equal opportunity commission.

He has also acted as the court's receiver in the Amrapali case and has appeared in the latest hijab dispute case before the Supreme Court.

