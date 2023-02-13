Meet NDRF canine heroes Romeo and Julie who helped rescue 6-year-old in quake hit Turkey

'Operation Dost' was announced by India shortly after the quake ruined cities across Turkey and Syria. Members of the dog squad for the NDRF, Romeo and Julie were crucial in finding 6-year-old Beren under tonnes of debris in Gaziantep city of Turkey.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) miraculously rescued a six-year-old girl in earthquake-hit Turkey, with the help of two sniffer dogs. The girl was rescued after being trapped under tonnes of debris for three days and her story grabbed headlines bringing some hope amid a calamity. The 6-year-old has been identified as Beren.

The two sniffer dogs, Romeo and Julie, were part of the Indian NDRF team and were instrumental in detecting the little girl's whereabouts.

NDRF is currently carrying out rescue operations at the disaster site across Turkey after the country was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The operations are being conducted as part of Operation Dost, which is India's humanitarian and relief campaign in Syria and Turkey.

At the Nurdagi site, a six-storey building collapsed and turned into rubble. Locals informed NDRF teams about survivors under the debris after which Julie and Romeo were put to the task of locating them.

Constable Kundan, who is the dog handler at NDRF, explained how Julie was the first one to find the little girl alive. “We asked Julie to go inside the rubble. She went in and started barking, which was a sign that she had detected a survivor trapped underneath,” Kundan told news agency ANI.

He further explained that Romeo, the male Labrador, was sent in for confirmation after Julie’s discovery. Romeo barked and confirmed that someone was, indeed, alive under the debris. However, no one knew about the condition and age of the survivor at that time. After several hours of the rescue operation, the NDRF personnel succeeded in saving the life of Beren.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted to appreciate the efforts of the NDRF in saving the young girl’s life. “Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost,” he wrote.

'Operation Dost' was announced by India shortly after the quake ruined cities across Turkey and Syria. Under 'Operation Dost' India seven planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts were sent to the two countries.

A team from the Indian Army was sent to set up 60 Para Field Hospital and the NDRF team was sent to conduct search and rescue operations. Currently, three NDRF teams have been sent to the region.

So far, more than 34,000 people have lost their lives in the earthquake with search and rescue operations ongoing.