Meet Muthamizh Selvi, first woman from Tamil Nadu to climb Mount Everest

Selvi faced many challenges and even came across dead bodies on her way to the summit. Even after her sherpa fell ill, Selvi didn’t give up and continued her journey. She completed the journey in 56 days to become the first Tamil woman to scale Mount Everest.

In a story of great courage and might, a teacher from Chennai, became the first woman from Tamil Nadu to climb Mount Everest. Muthamizh Selvi, who teaches Japanese in Chennai, set out on the quest to scale the world's highest peak on April 2. After 56 days of a challenging journey, she reached the summit on May 23 and returned to Kathmandu on May 27.

Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who helped her arrange funds for the expedition, congratulated Muthamizh on the rare achievement.