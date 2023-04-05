Meet most-wanted gangster Deepak Boxer — Delhi Police's first arrest abroad

Boxer is a resident of Haryana’s Gannur and is carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

In a first, Delhi Police has arrested a gangster outside India. Deepak Boxer, one of national capital’s most-wanted gangsters, was held in Mexico and brought to the country.

A special Delhi Police team went abroad for the first time to get hold of a gangster, with help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Boxer was wanted in a murder case of one Amit Gupta, a Delhi-based builder. The murder took place in the Civil Lines area of North Delhi. Soon after the incident he fled to Mexico in January," news agency IANS quoted its sources as saying.

He reportedly claimed that the realtor was associated with a rival gang, Tillu Tajpuria gang. He had said that Amit Gupta was the financier of that gang. Boxer became the head of the Gogi gang after Jitendra Gogi was murdered in 2021 in Rohini Court.

Rohini Court shootout

The deadly Rohini Court shootout took place in September of 2021 when gangsters Sunil Maan and Jitender Mann Gogi were scheduled to appear before Special Judge Gagandeep Singh in Room no 207. Both belonged to rival gangs.

Sunil Maan was produced before the court half an hour before Gogi. At about 1.15 PM, when Gogi was produced in the court, two boys, later identified as Rahul and Moris, entered the premise dressed as lawyers.

The gangsters opened fire at Gogi using .38 bore and .30 bore pistols. Gogi received five to six-shot injuries, officials said. Both Rahul and Moris were killed on the spot. Gogi was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Delhi police said Gogi was in a particularly bitter battle with a gang leader known as Sunil alias Tillu for control of regions in northern India. It was members of Tillu’s gang who disguised themselves as lawyers to enter the Delhi court.

Both the assailants, Rahul and Moris, were also wanted by the police. Rahul, belonging to Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh was wanted in the murder of gangster Bharat Solanki alias Yovin, a member of the Gogi gang. Moris was wanted by the police in the Gullar Pradhan murder case at Bahadurgarh.

According to police, Gogi’s death is a result of this gang war, and the two rivals have been involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion among others.

Gogi’s brutal murder can be dated back to 2018 when a Tillu gang member was shot dead by Gogi’s men in the same court’s vicinity. According to sources, Gogi was found to be operating freely from behind bars. After having lost his right-hand man Fajja earlier this year in an alleged police encounter, Gogi had formed an alliance with Dubai-based gangster Kala Jathedi.

Chairman of Bar Council of India, Rakesh Sherawat, had condemned the incident and called it a major security lapse.

How Deepak Boxer reached Mexico

News agency IANS quoted the police sources as saying, “Deepak got issued a fake passport in the name of one Ravi Antil, a resident of Moradabad and fled to Mexico. He first went to Kolkata and took a flight to Mexico on January 29, 2023."

ALSO READ | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan: Apologise or face consequences

Boxer first came to the radar of police when he helped Gogi flee police custody in 2016. At that time Gogi was in the custody of Delhi Police in Bahadurgarh. In 2018, MACOCA was imposed on him.

“But he kept on committing crimes. He committed two murders in between. He also attacked a police team. In 2021 he attacked police in the GTB Hospital and helped Kuldeep alias Fazza flee police custody," the source said.

Boxer is a resident of Haryana’s Gannur and is carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.