Meet Kanika Tekriwal — the youngest self-made woman on Hurun Richest Women list

Kanika Tekriwal, the founder of private plane aggregator JetSetGo, became the youngest self-made entrepreneur to be featured on the Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021.

The list, compiled by Kotak Private Banking —a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited—and Hurun India, has the names of the wealthiest women in India. Tekriwal made it to the list with a net worth of Rs 420 crore.

The 33-year-old co-founded JetSetGo with her friend Sudheer Perla in 2012. Today, the company has 10 operational private jets.

An MBA and an alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru School, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus in Bhopal, Tekriwal reportedly had to face opposition from her parents before starting her venture.

While studying at Coventry University for her MBA, she started working in the aviation industry at the age of 17. Working with Aerospace Resources in business development, Tekriwal realised the huge potential in the charter flight space in India.

But after coming back to India to set up JetSetGo, she was diagnosed with stage-2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of 22. Starting at 26, Tekriwal took JetSetGo to having over 80 aircraft on board, through commercial plane operators. This is in addition to a fleet of 10 that belongs to JetSetGo itself.

But realising the need for their own planes, Tekriwal is planning to lease more private jets to double their current fleet strength through the Gujarat International Finance Tech City (GIFT City) in FY 2022-2023, reported moneycontrol.com. All of this is managed with the help of a proprietary cloud-based enterprise management tool.

“Thanks to the tax holiday in Gift City, it makes sense for us to lease planes from there. Two of our 10 planes have been leased from there and we plan to get 10-20 more via that route. We also plan to get our clients in the Middle East to lease planes from Gift City,” Tekriwal said.

JetSetGo, whose fleet contains planes like the 18-seater Global 6000 and the six-seater Cessna Citation CJ2, also manages aircraft owned by High Net-Worth Individuals in and around the Middle East.