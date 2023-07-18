Meet Bengaluru Batman — this 'superhero' manager is breaking the internet for being humane

Popularly known as St Broseph on social media, Dushyant Dubey works full-time as a marketing manager for Mahindra and regularly reaches out with simple acts of compassion.

Dushyant Dubey from Bengaluru has gone viral on the internet for being the Batman of the city, who helps out people in distress. Dubey, who describes himself as a social worker on Twitter, does several acts of kindness, like unclogging drains, offering free accommodation and therapy sessions for people.

Dubey, who is popularly known as St Broseph on social media, actually works full time as a marketing manager for Mahindra.

His story was shared by another Twitter user named ‘Deedy,’ who lauded Dubey for his efforts.

“Bangalore has a batman. St_Broseph, aka Dushyant Dubey, on the r/Bangalore subreddit, dedicates his time to helping random people with everything from: filing FIRs for harassment charges, getting street lights installed, paying for people in times of need. What a hero!” Deedy wrote on Twitter.

Dubey also helps his friends in distress who also happen to be social workers like him. He recently tweeted about an incident where one of his friends was assaulted by a sub inspector while helping a molestation victim to file a case. Dubey urged the senior officials to look into the matter and successfully got his friend the assistance he needed.

Not just that, Dubey’s kind gestures go beyond social media. Earlier in May, Bengaluru faced torrential rains which led to water-logging in several areas of the city. Dubey took it upon himself to help others and unclogged a drain in Indiranagar.

“Cleared the waterlogged roads at Indiranagar today; here's a video by a friend chronicling the events. All it takes is one person,” he wrote on Twitter.

He had also set up a ‘Free PG’ to help the needy or those in distress to find accommodation in the city.

Dubey is now planning to launch an app that'll make it easier for people to ask for help.

"The app is coming soon. We're planning to launch it on Christmas and it'll help cut the -34 steps it takes for people requesting help to reach out," he wrote on Reddit.