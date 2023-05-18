Meet Arjun Ram Meghwal, who replaces Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister

A three-time Member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency, Arjun Ram Meghwal is one of the most prominent Dalit faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed as the country's new law minister replacing Kiren Rijiju. Meghwal will now have independent charge of the Union law ministry in addition to the charges of culture, and parliamentary affairs as Minister of State. Rijiju, who has been considered one of the high-profile ministers at the Centre, has been moved to an apparent low-key Ministry of Earth Sciences. The surprise move comes less than a year after Rijiju was promoted to the Law Ministry with Cabinet rank.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, is pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers: (i) The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju; (ii) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju,” a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

