As a goodwill gesture, the Ministry of External Affairs will export 8.1 lakh doses of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19, to Myanmar, Mongolia, Oman, Bahrain, Philippines, Maldives, Mauritius for free of cost, sources said. Millions of people have lost their lives to deadly COVID-19 around the world.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

In phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, Covaxin has demonstrated the ability to produce antidotes against COVID-19. However, the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trials.