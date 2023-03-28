English
MEA official robbed of valuables after miscreants break car's window pane

MEA official robbed of valuables after miscreants break car's window pane

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 2:48:56 PM IST (Published)

The incident took place Monday evening when the deputy secretary (Legal Officer) posted at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was returning home in Greater Kailash from office, police said.

A senior official serving in the Ministry of External Affairs was robbed of his official laptop, passport and other valuables after unidentified men broke his car’s window pane when he tried to help a person lying unconscious on the Aurobindo Marg in south Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Police suspect the infamous 'Thak-Thak' gang to be behind the incident.
The incident took place Monday evening when the deputy secretary (Legal Officer) posted at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was returning home in Greater Kailash from office, police said. Officials said a PCR call was received at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station at around 6.30 pm regarding the theft.
Also Read: India summons high commissioner of Canada over actions of separatist elements
When the police staff reached the spot in front of AIIMS Gate No 2, Ring Road, the victim said that he saw a person was lying unconscious on the Aurobindo Marg (INA Market) towards South Extension. The victim then parked his car and called the PCR for help. The PCR van later took away the person.
When the victim returned to his car, he was astonished to find his vehicle’s window broken and his belongings, including the official laptop, two mobile phones and his diplomatic passport, official IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros and Rs 7,000 cash, were missing, a senior police officer said. On his complaint, a case under sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused, he said.
Police are also looking at CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of crime to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of incident.
Also Read: India to cut gas prices from April 1 as Kirit Parikh panel recommends capped rates: Report
