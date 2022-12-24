The survey ordered is on the same lines as the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid that a Varanasi court had ordered. The report is to be submitted to the court by January 20, 2023.

A Mathura court on Saturday ordered the survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque following a lawsuit that claimed it was built on the Krishna Janmabhoomi. The court has asked the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct the survey after January 2 and the report to be submitted by January 20.

While hearing the petition of the Hindu Sena, the Court of Senior Division, issued notices to all the parties asking them to comply with the court's order.

The survey is on the same lines as the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid that a Varanasi court had ordered. In the Gyanvapi case, a 15-page report along with 32GB of video footage and photographs, and a sheaf of maps were submitted in the court.

On December 8, the national president of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, and Vice President, Surjit Singh Yadav, claimed in the court that the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb after demolishing a temple on the 13.37 acre of land at the site of Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The petition challenged the agreement in 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Idgah.

The Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura comes under the purview of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991, which says: “An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

However, hearings on similar cases have taken place have taken place.