Mumbai witnesses power cut today, second such outage since 2020

Mumbai witnessed a massive power outage on Sunday morning at around 9.40 am, affecting the electricity supply in almost every part of the city. Maharashtra government officials told CNBC TV-18 that due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay, the power supply to most parts of Mumbai was affected.

The power outage affected the entire city and almost every aspect of the city's day-to-day functioning.

Railway officials told CNBC TV-18 that because of the power outage, almost all the local trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan region came to a halt. The Central Railway claimed that the train service on the central route was restored after 10 minutes. On the Western line, the route between Churchgate-Mumbai Central is still affected, but the service between Mumbai Central-Vile Parle has been restored, the officials said.

Because of this disruption in suburban train services, many passengers were stuck in trains, and some of them got off and started walking on the tracks.

Authorities claimed that they were continuously checking with different agencies, residential societies, and commercial setups to make sure that people were not stuck in lifts.

By the time this copy was published, power was back in some of the areas in the city such as Nariman point and Wadala. The authorities claimed that the power in the entire city will be restored by noon.

Before this, it was in October 2020 Mumbai witnessed a similar power outage. Meanwhile, the possibility of a cyber attack being the reason behind the outage started making rounds.

Maharashtra government had earlier formed an eight-member committee to investigate the power outage, headed by Prof Fernandes, IIT- Mumbai, Dept of Electrical Engineering.

The panel submitted its report in November 2020 and cited cascade tripping as the reason and ruled out the cyber sabotage angle. The committee report mentioned that due to heavy rains that year, the Talegaon-Kalwa line got damaged. That burdened the other three lines and resulted in the October 2020 power outage.

But in March 2021, a US-based company issued a report mentioning some unidentified Chinese entities being in involved in the power outage. After the report came, Maharashtra government ministers also started talking about a foreign hand being responsible for the power outage.

More probes were ordered by the Centre and state governments and many of those reports are yet to be submitted.