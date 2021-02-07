India Massive flood as glacier breaks near Uttarakhand's Chamoli district; Over 150 killed Updated : February 07, 2021 06:20 PM IST A dam of the Tapovan power project was breached and feared to have been washed away. Several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after a glacier broke. The incident took place near the Reni village, which is 26 km far from Joshimath. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply