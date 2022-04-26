Massive fire breaks out in Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire brigades rushed to spot

A massive blaze broke out in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late on Monday. At least 35 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot.

The incident took place near sector-6 in Manesar. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far. The blaze is yet to be doused after six hours of firefighting.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in garbage near sector-6 of Manesar in Gurugram district late last night. 35 fire brigade vehicles present on the spot pic.twitter.com/llofnJIkH8 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Last week, a fire broke out in Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall, located near Green Park metro station, on Sunday morning after which five tenders were rushed to the spot.