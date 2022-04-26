Cross
Massive fire breaks out in Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire brigades rushed to spot

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The incident took place near sector-6 in Manesar. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far. The blaze is yet to be doused after six hours of firefighting.

A massive blaze broke out in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late on Monday. At least 35 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot.
Last week, a fire broke out in Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall, located near Green Park metro station, on Sunday morning after which five tenders were rushed to the spot.
