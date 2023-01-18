homeindia News

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi scrap yard, Twitter gets flooded with videos

By Anushka Sharma  Jan 18, 2023 11:23:37 PM IST (Published)

The fire reportedly broke out in a scrap yard in Badarpur locality, near the Noida border. People living in high rise buildings captured videos of the fire which were shared on Twitter.

A massive fire broke out in southeast Delhi on Wednesday evening.  People tweeted the visuals of huge blaze which were visible from as far as several kilometres.

A twitter user wrote, "Serious fire has broken out as visible from home in Noida. Area looks like its close to Yamuna Bank near the Okhla Border," while he shared the video of the blaze. 

Another Twitter user, identified as Amritam Anand alleged that the fire could be stubble burning, while tagging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi police, demanding strict action.

There has not been reported any injury so far. However, an official statement on the incident was awaited while the preliminary reports emerged.
Also Read: Pongal gifts worth lakhs gutted in fire at Madurai Collector’s Office
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
