Massive fire at packaging factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch

A massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Bharuch Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) today. Around 15 fire engines are present at the spot to extinguish the fire.

Leena Patil, SP Bharuch, said that “A massive fire broke out in the Narmada plastic packaging factory. Fire officials and police are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with water and foam. Around 15 fire tenders are present here. As of now, no casualty has been reported.”