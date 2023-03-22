English
Massive fire at packaging factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

Massive fire at packaging factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 22, 2023 12:28:01 PM IST (Published)

A massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Bharuch Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) today. Around 15 fire engines are present at the spot to extinguish the fire.

Leena Patil, SP Bharuch, said that “A massive fire broke out in the Narmada plastic packaging factory. Fire officials and police are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with water and foam. Around 15 fire tenders are present here. As of now, no casualty has been reported.”


A huge cloud of smog engulfed the city after the fire broke out.

More details are awaited.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
