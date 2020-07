Bengaluru seems to be brazenly flouting the protocol of wearing masks and maintaining social distance in public, going by the fines worth over Rs 1 crore collected by authorities in just one month.

Ever since the state government allowed malls, restaurants, and even religious places to reopen on June 8, the Bengaluru City Police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities have collected Rs 1.01 crore in fines from those not wearing masks or observing social distancing.

Today the joint team of @BlrCityPolice & BBMP crossed ₹1 Crore mark as fine collection in last one month for M&SD violations! We are not at all proud of this feat, neither we take it as our achievement.. No pleasure in Collecting Fine.. Mask & Social Distance for Health🙏 pic.twitter.com/ltKNocXCBh — Hemant Nimbalkar IPS (@IPSHemant) July 10, 2020

"Today the joint team of Bengaluru CIty Police and BBMP crossed Rs 1 crore mark as fine collection in last one month for mask and social distancing violations,” the police official said in a tweet on July 10. "We are not at all proud of this feat, neither do we take it as our achievement. No pleasure in collecting fine," he added.

