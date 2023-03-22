Martyrs' Day 2023: Why March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas

Every year on March 23, Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is commemorated to honour Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. It is a day dedicated to remembering the young freedom warriors who gave their lives in the struggle for their country's independence.

Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed on several dates in India to remember the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. March 23 is celebrated as Martyrs’ Day to commemorate the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Shivram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar who were hanged to death by the Britishers.

March 23, 2023, will mark the 92nd death anniversary of these brave men.

History

Armed with the slogan ‘Simon, Go Back,’ Lala Lajpat Rai organised a non-violent demonstration against Sir John Simon's visit to Lahore on October 30, 1928. Although the demonstration was peaceful, Superintendent of Police James A Scott ordered the police to lathi charge demonstrators. Lala Lajpat Rai received fatal injuries in the clash.

Following his death, three young revolutionary freedom fighters -- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev – planned to assassinate James Scott, but due to mistaken identity, they killed another superintendent of police, John P. Saunders.

To avenge Lala Lajpat Rai’s killing, they planned another attack on the Central Legislative Assembly. They also intended to stop the passage of the Public Safety Bill and the Trade Dispute Act. They attempted to bomb the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929, but were apprehended. Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were all given the death penalty. On March 23, 1931, the trio was executed in the Lahore prison.

Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were hanged at the age of 23, whereas Rajguru was only 22.

Significance

Although this day is not a recognised holiday, recently Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared it as the gazetted holiday in the state. Numerous academic and political institutions mark it in honour of those three martyrs. These freedom fighters remain inspirational figures for the younger generations.