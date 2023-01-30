Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas: History and significance

On January 30, 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, while he was on his way to a prayer meeting in New Delhi. In memory of Gandhi's sacrifice and to honour his legacy, the Indian government declared January 30 as Martyrs' Day.

Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed in India on January 30 to commemorate the death of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day in 1948. The day is observed as a day of non-violence and peace.

It is also a time for the nation to remember and honour all those who have sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and independence. The day is marked by tributes and the laying of wreaths at Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Various cultural and educational programs are organised to spread the message of non-violence and peace.

History

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the ‘Father of the Nation’, was one of the biggest leaders of the Indian independence movement against the British. He is widely considered to be one of the most influential figures in Indian history and was known for his philosophy of non-violence and peaceful resistance.

On January 30, 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, while he was on his way to a prayer meeting in New Delhi. The news of his death sent shockwaves across the nation and the world, and he was mourned by people of all backgrounds and religions.

Significance

In memory of Gandhi's sacrifice and to honour his legacy, the Indian government declared January 30 as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas. The day is observed as a day of non-violence and peace and is marked by various ceremonies and events across the country. The day is also observed as a day to remember all the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and independence.

Martyrs' Day is also observed by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence. This reflects the global significance of Gandhi's message of non-violence and peaceful resistance, which continues to inspire people around the world to this day.