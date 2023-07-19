Supreme Court to address marital rape criminalisation in India with three-judge bench

The Supreme Court of India will hear petitions on the criminalisation of marital rape, with a three-judge bench assigned to the cases following the conclusion of other hearings.

The Supreme Court has announced that it will hear a batch of petitions concerning the criminalisation of marital rape. The three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, will take up the matter after the constitution benches conclude their hearings on other listed cases.

“We have to resolve the matters concerning marital rape,” a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising brought up the matter during the hearing, stating that her case involves child sexual abuse. However, the Chief Justice informed that a separate three-judge bench will handle the hearings for marital rape cases.

The Supreme Court is currently engaged in hearings on other important matters, including granting driving licenses for different vehicle types under the Motor Vehicle Act and petitions concerning the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court had previously scheduled the hearing of the marital rape petitions for May 9 but later decided to defer them until the constitution benches complete their ongoing hearings.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court sought a response from the government regarding petitions related to the criminalisation of marital rape and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) provision that offers protection to husbands against prosecution for forced sexual intercourse with their adult wives.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had said the issue has legal as well as “social implications” and the government would like to file its response to the petitions.

The PILs challenging the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 of the IPC (rape) argue that it discriminates against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands.

They question the exemption provided by the IPC, which does not consider sexual acts by a man with his wife, unless she is a minor, as rape.

Among the petitions filed, one is connected to the Delhi High Court's split verdict on the issue, and another challenges the Karnataka High Court's ruling that allowed the prosecution of a husband accused of raping his wife.

In September 2022, the Supreme Court recognised that under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, rapes should also include marital rape, challenging the Delhi High Court's split verdict.

The observation came during a judgment where the top court was interpreting the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and the rules to eliminate discrimination between married and unmarried women for allowing abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

