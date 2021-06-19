March 31, 2022: New deadline for completion of APAR 2020-21 for civil services officials

The Centre has once again postponed the timelines for the Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) for its Group A, B and C officials for 2020-21. The new deadline for the completion of the APAR process is March 31, 2022.

The decision will also be applicable to those who demitted office or retired on or after February 28, 2021, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

This is the second time the deadline for the completion of the APAR process for 2020-21 has been postponed. Earlier, it was extended till June 30, 2021, followed by December 31, 2021.

The DoPT also clarified that the June 14 decision regarding delinking of the APAR completion from the annual medical examination and subsequent submission of the report by December 31 stood true.

Here are the cut-off dates for recording and completing the APAR process as per the extended timeline:

July 31, 2021: Distribution or online generation of APAR forms

August 31, 2021: Self-appraisal to the reporting officer

September 30, 2021: The concerned reporting officer needs to forward the reports to the reviewing officer

November 15, 2021: The reviewing officer to forward the report to the APAR Cell

December 15, 2021: Appraisal by Accepting Authority (wherever provided)

November 30, 2021: Disclosure of the APAR to the concerned official where there is no Accepting Authority

December 31, 2021: Disclosure of the APAR to the official where there is Accepting Authority (it is to be noted that receipt of representation, if any, on APAR is 15 days from the date of the disclosure)

Also, the representation needs to be forwarded to the competent authority, where there is no Accepting Authority, is the same

January 15, 2022: The representation needs to be forwarded to the competent authority, where there is Accepting Authority. The competent authority can dispose of the representation within a month of its receipt. Then the competent authority needs to communicate his/her decision on the representation within 15 days.

March 31, 2022: Entire APAR process to be finished, after which it will be taken on record.