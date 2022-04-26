Many pockets in Mumbai, Thane face power outage since 10 am

Many pockets in Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs witnessed a power outage on Tuesday morning. A state discom official said that a Maharashtra State Transmission Company sub station located at Padgha near Kalyan witnessed tripping, leading to the outage in areas like Thane, Bhandup, Mulund, Kalyan and Dombivili which are serviced by the state discom. It comes at a time when the financial capital is reeling under power deficit, which has led discoms to compulsorily cut power supply to some pockets.

Pagdha substation is a 400 KV MSEDCL substation. "There was a burst at Kalva Pagdha centre of transmission. The power supply restoration has started in a phased manner. Every feeder will be restored in an hour," said Chandrakant Dange, Jt MD at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

In a statement released by Tata Power on the outage, it said, "As per the initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas. In order to maintain grid balance load shedding might be initiated. Power will be restored once the MSETCL line gets energised. Tata Power is working with the teams to restore power to its customers at the earliest."

Some parts of central Mumbai , along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili faced a power outage from around 10 am, as per various reports.

Mumbai generally does not face any mandatory power cuts as part of load shedding, but has faced troubles in the past, including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020.

With inputs from PTI