Many feared dead as two boats collide in Brahmaputra in Assam's Jorhat; rescue operation underway

Several people are feared dead after two boats on Wednesday collided with each other in the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Jorhat district.

Officials said at least 120 passengers were on board the boats.

The collision occurred when the private boat 'Ma Kamala' was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry 'Tripkai' was coming from Majuli.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has directed the district administration of Majuli and Jorhat districts to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Assam Chief Minister and took an update on rescue operations and on the condition of those rescued.

"The Home Minister said the Central government is ready to lend all possible help," Sarma tweeted.

