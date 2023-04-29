'Mann Ki Baat has catalysed community-led action': Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi

The 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" is scheduled to be aired on April 30. Bill Gates shared a news piece related to the release of a report by the Institute for Competitiveness on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 100th episode of his popular radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The US billionaire appreciated PM Modi as his radio programme has ‘catalysed community-led action plan’ on various issues linked to Sustainable Development Goals.

Gates took to Twitter and said, “Mann ki Baat has catalysed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations Narendra Modi on the 100th episode.”

Gates shared a news piece related to the release of a report by the Institute for Competitiveness on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

ALSO READ |

The report released on Friday to coincide with the special milestone of the completion of the 100th episode of the popular radio program is the result of an extensive study of the 99-episode transcripts of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ published from 2014-2023 using Natural Language Processing tools. It captures case studies, which have been curated by Axis My India, on key thematic areas— cleanliness and sanitation, healthcare, wellness, water conservation, and sustainability.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is all set to celebrate the milestone of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The celebrations started with a national conclave on “Mann Ki Baat@100” organised by Prasar Bharati in Delhi on April 26. The event culminated with the unveiling of a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin on 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at the valedictory session.

The Ministry of Culture has also launched three unique initiatives to celebrate the completion of 100 episodes of 'Mann ki Baat’. These include state-of-the-art projection mapping shows at 13 iconic locations, an art exhibition titled 'Jana Shakti' at the National Gallery of Modern Art, and Amar Chitra Katha comics based on themes from the radio show.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also planned nationwide celebrations to mark the “Mann Ki Baat@100” occasion. The party announced that 100 programs will be organised in different Assembly constituencies.

The 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is scheduled to be aired on April 30, 2023.

‘Mann ki Baat’, aims to connect with the citizens of India and address various social issues, while also celebrating the country's rich culture and heritage. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and has since become one of the most popular radio shows in the country.