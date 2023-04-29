'Mann Ki Baat has catalysed community-led action': Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi

3 Min(s) Read
The 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" is scheduled to be aired on April 30. Bill Gates shared a news piece related to the release of a report by the Institute for Competitiveness on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 100th episode of his popular radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The US billionaire appreciated PM Modi as his radio programme has ‘catalysed community-led action plan’ on various issues linked to Sustainable Development Goals.
Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode. https://t.co/yg1Di2srjE— Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 29, 2023
Gates shared a news piece related to the release of a report by the Institute for Competitiveness on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.