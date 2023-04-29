English
'Mann Ki Baat has catalysed community-led action': Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 4:08:27 PM IST (Published)

The 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" is scheduled to be aired on April 30. Bill Gates shared a news piece related to the release of a report by the Institute for Competitiveness on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 100th episode of his popular radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The US billionaire appreciated PM Modi as his radio programme has ‘catalysed community-led action plan’ on various issues linked to Sustainable Development Goals.

Gates took to Twitter and said, “Mann ki Baat has catalysed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations Narendra Modi on the 100th episode.”
Gates shared a news piece related to the release of a report by the Institute for Competitiveness on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
