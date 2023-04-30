Mann ki Baat completes 100 episodes, thousands tune in to celebrate milestone

The first episode of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, which was aired on October 3, 2014, completed 100 episodes on Sunday, April 30, 2023. To mark the occasion, special arrangements were made across the country to air the 30-minute-long episode. Here's how India celebrated the historic moment:

As the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast programme "Mann ki Baat" aired on Sunday, thousands of people tuned in to radios to witness the historic moment. The programme was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Expressing gratitude to the listeners, Prime Minister Modi noted that the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

"Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he said and added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.

"The programme is a reflection of the "mann ki baat" of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings. Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in "Mann Ki Baat" became people's movements, he added.

Modi said the monthly radio broadcast, which mostly steers clear from politics, has become an important medium of learning from others. "This programme has ensured that I am never cut-off from you," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party arranged nationwide celebrations to mark the occasion of “Mann Ki Baat@100”.

Twitter was flooded on Sunday with reactions and visuals from parts of India where large numbers of people were seen gathered to listen to the 100th episode of the programme.

Passengers at various railway stations listened the broadcast of the programme at digital screens, while special arrangements were made for the programme broadcast at the women's jail in Mumbai.

Not only this, the live broadcast was arranged at temples, government schools, restaurants, major dargahs, madrasas and Urdu schools in parts of the country.

The BJP earlier announced to organise 100 programmes in different Assembly constituencies with top BJP leaders, including national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, participating in various programmes on April 30.

The BJP's Mumbai unit made arrangements for the live broadcast of the programme at 5,000 places across 36 Assembly constituencies in the city and suburbs. Union minister Piyush Goyal also attended the broadcast at an event here.

Union Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Mumbai on a private visit, attended the broadcast at an event organised in suburban Vile Parle. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, BJP's MP from North Central Mumbai Poonam Mahajan and local MLA Parag Alavani were also present at the event attended by Shah.