Mann ki Baat completes 100 episodes, thousands tune in to celebrate milestone

The first episode of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, which was aired on October 3, 2014, completed 100 episodes on Sunday, April 30, 2023. To mark the occasion, special arrangements were made across the country to air the 30-minute-long episode. Here's how India celebrated the historic moment:

As the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast programme "Mann ki Baat" aired on Sunday, thousands of people tuned in to radios to witness the historic moment. The programme was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Expressing gratitude to the listeners, Prime Minister Modi noted that the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

"Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he said and added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.