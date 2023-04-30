English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMann ki Baat completes 100 episodes, thousands tune in to celebrate milestone

Mann ki Baat completes 100 episodes, thousands tune in to celebrate milestone

Mann ki Baat completes 100 episodes, thousands tune in to celebrate milestone
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Apr 30, 2023 3:13:56 PM IST (Published)

The first episode of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, which was aired on October 3, 2014, completed 100 episodes on Sunday, April 30, 2023. To mark the occasion, special arrangements were made across the country to air the 30-minute-long episode. Here's how India celebrated the historic moment:

As the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast programme "Mann ki Baat" aired on Sunday, thousands of people tuned in to radios to witness the historic moment. The programme was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Expressing gratitude to the listeners, Prime Minister Modi noted that the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.
"Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he said and added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X