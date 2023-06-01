‘Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat’ to premiere on June 2: Where to watch documentary on PM Modi’s radio show

History TV18’s special show will chronicle how PM Modi’s radio programme inspired change in the remotest parts of the country. The documentary will premiere on the channel at 8 PM on Friday, June 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, has successfully engaged millions of people across India in the last nine years. Recently, PM Modi’s radio programme completed the milestone of 100 episodes. Now History TV18 is set to release a special documentary, ‘Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat’, to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

This documentary will premiere on the channel at 8 PM on Friday, June 2. The information was shared by History TV18 on its official Instagram page.

Sharing a teaser of the documentary, History TV18 wrote, “On 3rd October 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started hosting 'Mann Ki Baat ', a monthly radio programme through which he interacts with citizens of India on themes and issues that matters to the Nation. As this iconic initiative completed a milestone of 100 episodes, here's a sneak peek of its impact on all spheres of life in the country that you can watch in a special documentary 'Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat', premiering 2nd June, Friday at 8 PM on History TV18.”

Going by the teaser, the documentary will show how PM Modi’s radio programme managed to strike a chord with millions of citizens and brought changes at the grassroots level.

PM Modi has mentioned the remarkable stories of around 700 individuals in various episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat’. These citizens are from all walks of life and are taking the nation further with their out-of-the-box ideas. So, the documentary will essentially celebrate these Indians who are living examples of self-reliance and positivity.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme has become successful due to the conversational style of presentation of PM Modi and the inspiring topics chosen for the show.

In April, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry celebrated the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme by organising a day-long national conclave. The grand conclave was attended by many celebrities from different fields, including Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and actress Raveena Tandon.