‘Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat’ to premiere on June 2: Where to watch documentary on PM Modi’s radio show

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 2:03:45 PM IST (Published)

History TV18’s special show will chronicle how PM Modi’s radio programme inspired change in the remotest parts of the country. The documentary will premiere on the channel at 8 PM on Friday, June 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, has successfully engaged millions of people across India in the last nine years. Recently, PM Modi’s radio programme completed the milestone of 100 episodes. Now History TV18 is set to release a special documentary, ‘Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat’, to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

This documentary will premiere on the channel at 8 PM on Friday, June 2. The information was shared by History TV18 on its official Instagram page.
Sharing a teaser of the documentary, History TV18 wrote, “On 3rd October 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started hosting 'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme through which he interacts with citizens of India on themes and issues that matters to the Nation. As this iconic initiative completed a milestone of 100 episodes, here's a sneak peek of its impact on all spheres of life in the country that you can watch in a special documentary 'Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat', premiering 2nd June, Friday at 8 PM on History TV18.”
