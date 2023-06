‘Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat’ to premiere on June 2: Where to watch documentary on PM Modi’s radio show

History TV18’s special show will chronicle how PM Modi’s radio programme inspired change in the remotest parts of the country. The documentary will premiere on the channel at 8 PM on Friday, June 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, has successfully engaged millions of people across India in the last nine years. Recently, PM Modi’s radio programme completed the milestone of 100 episodes. Now History TV18 is set to release a special documentary, ‘Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat’, to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

This documentary will premiere on the channel at 8 PM on Friday, June 2. The information was shared by History TV18 on its official Instagram page.