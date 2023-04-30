Mann Ki Baat: 100th episode of PM Modi’s radio programme broadcast live in UN headquarters

The monthly programme which was first aired on October 3, 2014 is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. In the programme, Prime Minister Modi addresses the people of the country on different issues. With its 100th episode being aired across the world, the programme completed a historic milestone on Sunday.

In a "historic moment", the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters here in the early hours of Sunday. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address was aired at 1:30 am (local time) Sunday in New York. It was aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.

"Just started. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at the Trusteeship Council, UN Headquarters New York,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tweeted.

Ahead of the broadcast, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said, "Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ”Mann Ki Baat” is set to go live on April 30th in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!"

“#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey,” the Permanent Mission said.

“As #MannKiBaat goes global with a live broadcast at UN Headquarters, let’s take a moment to appreciate the impact it has had in promoting inclusivity and public participation,” the Mission said in another tweet, accompanied by a special video on the radio programme.

The 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was also live-streamed at the Indian diplomatic missions in several countries across the globe. The events were attended by Indian community members and embassy officials.

The events were also organised by the Indian missions in the UK, China, South Africa, Chile, Morocco, Mexico, Congo, Iraq and Indonesia among others.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended a special event New Jersey, organised by the Indian-community where the 100th episode of the radio programme was broadcast.

Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ is the story of a changing India - a 'New India - and is a connection between India and the world.

“In many ways, the story of Mann Ki Baat is the story of the last nine years, is the story of changing India. It is the emergence of a ‘New India’, it is the connection between India and the world - that this is today a different India, a more aware India, in many ways, I would say a more aspirational India which is connecting to the world,” he added.

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal, Indian-American Senator Kevin Thomas, Indian-American Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Edison Mayor Sam Joshi as well as other prominent members of the Indian-American community were among the guests present for the special live broadcast.

In London, a live broadcast of the ‘Mann ki Baat’ was organised at the Indian High Commission. Union Minister for Science Dr Jitendra Singh, who is on a tour of the UK, joined the event along with the community members and officials of the Indian mission.

”A new milestone for the #MannKiBaat series. Indian diaspora joined us @EoIBeijing for the live telecast of PM Modi’s 100th Mann Ki Baat,” the Indian Embassy in China said in a tweet.

In Russia, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ was watched at the Embassy of India in Moscow with enthusiastic participation of members of the Indian diaspora, including students.

"A live telecast of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi was organised at the Embassy premises. Over 30 members of Indian diaspora in Kyiv joined the telecast," the Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine tweeted.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh organised a special screening of the programme which was attended by Indian students and community members in Dhaka.

The Embassy of India in Myanmar also shared pictures of live broadcast on Twitter saying, "India in Myanmar (Embassy of India, Yangon), friends of India and members of the Indian community came together today and live telecasted the screening of the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s radio show “Mann ki Baat.”

"Mann ki Baat celebrated the spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspirational life journeys of Indian men and women," it added.

The monthly programme which was first aired on October 3, 2014 is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. In the programme, Prime Minister Modi addresses the people of the country on different issues.

"'Mann ki Baat' has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people...This programme has ensured that I am never cut-off from you," he said. he said on completing 100 episodes on Sunday.