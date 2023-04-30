English
Mann Ki Baat: 100th episode of PM Modi’s radio programme broadcast live in UN headquarters

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 30, 2023 4:04:51 PM IST (Published)

The monthly programme which was first aired on October 3, 2014 is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. In the programme, Prime Minister Modi addresses the people of the country on different issues. With its 100th episode being aired across the world, the programme completed a historic milestone on Sunday.

In a "historic moment", the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters here in the early hours of Sunday. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address was aired at 1:30 am (local time) Sunday in New York. It was aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.

"Just started. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at the Trusteeship Council, UN Headquarters New York,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tweeted.
Ahead of the broadcast, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said, "Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ”Mann Ki Baat” is set to go live on April 30th in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!"
