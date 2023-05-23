Manish Sisodia to stay in jail till June 1, AAP leaders allege police misbehaviour | VIDEO

According to a report, the judge also directed the jail authorities to provide Sisodia with a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia will remain in jail as a Delhi court extended his judicial custody till June 1 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. The hearing was held on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the judge also directed the jail authorities to provide Sisodia with a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not believe in democracy". He said this while referring to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter. "Modi has become very arrogant,” the former deputy chief minister was quoted as saying.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. Sisodia is an accused in the cases lodged by both the CBI and ED in the matter.

'Police misbehaved with Manish Sisodia'

Some AAP leaders took to social media to share video showing police along with Manish Sisodia. They alleged that Delhi police misbehaved with the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister when he was taken out of Rouse Avenue court.

In a video, that is now doing the rounds on social media, police can be seen taking Sisodia out of court when reporters asked him about the ordinance that Centre brought in the state vs Centre over control on services.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Delhi minister Atishi said, "Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked if Delhi police has the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this. “Has the police been asked from above to do this?" he added.

The incident happened when Sisodia was trying to speak with media persons.

The Delhi Police dismissed the claims while terming the matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court "a propaganda". "The policeman was holding Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media,” the Delhi Police clarified in a tweet.