Manish Sisodia to stay in jail till June 1, AAP leaders allege police misbehaviour | VIDEO

Manish Sisodia to stay in jail till June 1, AAP leaders allege police misbehaviour | VIDEO

Manish Sisodia to stay in jail till June 1, AAP leaders allege police misbehaviour | VIDEO
By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 1:03:25 PM IST (Updated)

According to a report, the judge also directed the jail authorities to provide Sisodia with a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia will remain in jail as a Delhi court extended his judicial custody till June 1 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. The hearing was held on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the judge also directed the jail authorities to provide Sisodia with a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.
While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not believe in democracy". He said this while referring to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter. "Modi has become very arrogant,” the former deputy chief minister was quoted as saying.
