Excise policy case | Manish Sisodia moves SC challenging order denying him bail

Manish Sisodia was arrested in February for alleged corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court order that denied him bail in cases pertaining to the new excise policy of the Delhi government, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The AAP leader was arrested in February for alleged corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22. "He (Sisodia) gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary," the CBI had said in a statement.

Sisodia, who is currently in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, had earlier sought bail from court citing his wife's ill health and his son being abroad.