Excise policy case | Manish Sisodia moves SC challenging order denying him bail

By CNBCTV18.com

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court order that denied him bail in cases pertaining to the new excise policy of the Delhi government, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

He is an accused in the cases lodged by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The cases are related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The AAP leader was arrested in February for alleged corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22. "He (Sisodia) gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary," the CBI had said in a statement.