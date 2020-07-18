  • SENSEX
Manish Sisodia inaugurates first e-vehicle charging station in East Delhi

Updated : July 18, 2020 07:22 PM IST

The e-vehicle charging-station is set-up under a partnership between power discom BYPL and EV Motors India Private Limited
The station can charge four vehicles at a time, in 45 to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle type
The initial charge for this facility will be Rs 10.50 per unit for a limited period
