"All raids have failed": Manish Sisodia after CBI issues Look Out Circular against him, 13 others

By CNBCTV18.com

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 14 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia , in connection with the liquor scam, ANI reported citing sources. Sisodia hit out at the government over the CBI-issued LOC — which ensures that a person absconding or wanted by law enforcement agencies does not leave the country.

Sisodia took to Twitter to say that the move is a "gimmick". "I am roaming freely in Delhi. Tell me where to come," he wrote.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre, saying it is "fighting with the entire country" instead of working with state governments to address issues of unemployment and inflation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22, according to ANI.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR, which has been lodged under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The central agency has also named two companies in the FIR.

Allegations against Sisodia include that liquor businessmen were given an exemption of Rs 30 crore, PTI reported. The licence holders were allegedly given extensions as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

The CBI raids on Friday came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

